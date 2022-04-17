Charles Thomas Luna of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, April 14 at
his residence at the age of 51, following a 12- and one-half year valiant
battle with brain cancer. He was born in Tullahoma on December 22, 1970 to
Bill R and Ruby H Luna. Charles graduated from Tullahoma High School in
1989 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration
from Berry College in Mount Berry, GA in 1993.
Charles loved baseball from a young age and was able to follow his passion
into his sales career with Worth Sporting Goods throughout the Southern
United States. He cherished his family, close friends and friendships he
developed in college baseball and softball programs throughout the US.
In addition to his parents, Charles is survived by two sons, Andrew Holland
Luna of Tullahoma and Will Thomas Luna, USAF, Sheppard AFB, Texas; brother,
Scott Luna (Shea) of Lawrenceburg, KY; sister, Deborah Brandt of Tullahoma
and three nieces.
A memorial service will be conducted from the chapel of Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2 PM with Roy Allan Hopkins,
officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place,
Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.