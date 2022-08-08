Charles R. Moore, of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday,
August 6, 2022 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in
Humboldt at the age of 89. Graveside Services are scheduled for
12:30 PM EST (11:30 AM Central Time), Thursday, August 11,
2022 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Mr. Moore, a native of Memphis, TN, was the son of the late Sam
G and Mary Edmondson Moore. He was a retired US Navy
veteran being awarded two Bronze Stars during his 20 years of
service. He was an avid college football fan with UT and
Memphis being his favorite teams. He enjoyed watching the
news and working on cars. Some of his favorite times were spent
in his rocking chair or sitting in the porch swing on the front porch.
He also enjoyed listening to Gospel music, especially the
Gaithers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister,
Joann Turner.
He is survived by sons, Rick Moore (Sandy) of Arvada, Colorado,
and Jason Moore (Cary) of Murfreesboro; daughters, Deb
Gilliland of Memphis, Beth Halstead and Susan Reed, both of
Murfreesboro and Karen Miller (Wendell) of Tullahoma; brother,
Sam Moore (Barbara) of Memphis; grandchildren, Dana Sloan,
Cristi Mann, Jessica Stroud, Rhett Moore, Chad Ellis, Matt
Kneisel, John Reeves, Jodi Houston, Dane Lovvron, Autumn
Reed, Ashleigh Miller, Sarah Miller, Jon Moore, Sophie Moore
and Brielle Moore and seven great grandchildren.
