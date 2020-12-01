Charles Michael George passed this life on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 65. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. George, a resident of Harvest, AL, was the son of the late Charles and Ella Rogers George. He was a “Jack of all trades and Mr. Fix it.” He was not one to sit around and was always busy doing something. Going to yard sales to look for treasures, fishing, and spending time with family and friends were just some of the things Mr. George enjoyed doing most.
He is survived by his son, Christopher George of Huntsville, AL; daughters, Brittany Rozar (Jason) of Fayetteville and Jennifer Grimes (Stanley) of Murfreesboro; sisters, Diane Clardy (Terry) of Madison, AL and Pam Wimberly (Mark) of Hazel Green, AL; and five grandchildren.
Charles Michael George
