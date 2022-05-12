Mr. Charles M. Sain, age 74, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Sain was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents Alvin Fred Sain
and Christine McCormick Sain. He was a self-employed handyman for most of
his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother
Fred Lavone Sain and half brother, Terry Alvin Sain.
Mr. Sain is survived by lifelong partner, Mica Boles; sons, Joey Dale Sain,
Joe Sain, Brian Sain, and Adam Sain; daughter, Crystal Sain; sister, Linda
Harrell; grandchildren, Layla Edmonds and Brayden Sain.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from
10:00am until 11:00am at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 11:00am in
the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Summitville
Cemetery in Coffee County.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sain family, 931-723-7774,
centralfunerlahome.com