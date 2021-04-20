Charles Leroy Shogren of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 73 . Mr. Shogren was born in Two Harbors, Minnisota to the late Roy Shogren, and Dorothy Ness Carpenter who survives. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Purple Heart, and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He was also a member of the Patriot Guards. In addition to his mother, Mr. Shogren is survived by his wife, Patricia Morley Shogren; four sons, Ray Kelly (Brandi), Arthur Anglebrandt (Denise), Brian Frasier, and Brett Frasier; one step-daughter, Shannon Berg (Tom); one sister, Pam Mayfield (Earl); one brother, Tim Shogren; eight grandchildren, Hunter, Aaron, Ray Jr., Lora, Troy, Emily, McKenzie, and Morgan; and four great-grandchildren, Isaac, Lincoln, Quinn, and Dreyln. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.