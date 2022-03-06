Mr. Charles LaDue Willmore, age 90, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN.
Mr. Willmore was born in Boaz, Alabama, to his late parents, Freeman
Willmore and Vera Estell Frazier Willmore. He loved working on his farm and
riding and working with his horses. Mr. Willmore loved his family and loved
having family gatherings on the farm. He was a devoted member of East Main
Street Church of Christ, serving as an elder for many years. In addition to
his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles LaDue Willmore Jr.,
daughter, Lisa Gail Angelica, sisters, Louise Pack and Edith Willmore.
Mr. Willmore is survived by his wife of 73 years, Julia Willmore; son,
Steve Willmore; daughter, Ann (Roger) Johnson; brothers, Kenneth (Joann)
Willmore and Sammy (Martha) Willmore; sisters, Reba (Aaron) Jones and Linda
(JW) Higgins; grandchildren, Sonia Johnson, Jody (Carissia) Johnson,
Crystal (Chas) Keel, Allen (Amanda) Willmore, Adam (Leslie) Willmore,
Amanda (Adam) Fletcher; great grandchildren, Paris (Matt) Weatherly,
Wednesday Hambrick, Ian Fletcher, Caleb Fletcher, Aaliyah Johnson, Keinen
Johnson, Casey Keel, Cavrin Keel, Anna Clair Willmore, Anslee Willmore,
Allee Willmore, Leeann Willmore, Adlee Willmore, Madalee Willmore; great
great grandchildren, Caroline and Carson Weatherly.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 12:00pm
until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm with Alan
Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in
Tullahoma, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com