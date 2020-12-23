Charles L. “Pops” Thomas of Lynchburg passed this life on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville at the age of 81. Private services will be held.
Mr. Thomas, or “Pops” as many knew him, was the son of the late Ollie and Ethma Hise Thomas and lived in Lynchburg all of his life. He retired from Jack Daniels after working there for over 36 years and was a lifelong farmer who actively supported the Moore County 4H Club. Mr. Thomas was President of the Moore County Horseman Association and spent 25 years as a Tennessee Walking Horse Inspector. He was also a member of the Lynchburg Lions Club and was the only person on record to serve as a member for 50 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Morris “MeMa” Thomas; siblings, Bill (Nancy) Thomas, Ann (Hollis) Bolin, Glen (Betty) Thomas, Fred (Diane) Thomas; children, Chuck (Sherrie) Thomas, Clay (Sharon) Thomas, Clata Thomas; grandkids; Daniel Thomas, Erin Thomas, Katie Thomas; four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Moore County 4H Club at PO Box 188 Lynchburg, TN 37352.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Charles L. “Pops” Thomas
Charles L. “Pops” Thomas of Lynchburg passed this life on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville at the age of 81. Private services will be held.