Charles Jeffrey “Jeff” Enis, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, after a heroic, life-long battle against depression. He was born November 20, 1968, to Charley and Joyce Enis of Manchester, who survive him. He was a 1987 graduate of Coffee County Central High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Maintenance from Middle Tennessee State University in 1991. He worked as an aircraft mechanic for five years. He then earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee-Memphis in 2002. He worked at Huntsville Hospita in Huntsville, AL, for two years and at Walgreens in Manchester for 13 years. He was currently employed at McMinnville Drug Center in McMinnville, TN.
Jeff was an intelligent man and had many certifications and accomplishments, but his greatest attributes were his generosity, servant’s heart, and love for his family and friends. He loved resolving his pharmacy patients’ medication and insurance problems for them. Jeff often paid for people’s prescriptions out of his own pocket when he knew they couldn’t afford it. Jesus is his Lord and Savior, and Jeff was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he attended with his family. He loved children and served in children’s ministry for several years, ministering to them with a sense of fun and a listening ear. He was a thoughtful and loving husband and a fun and doting dad to his children. He cherished time with his family, and loved watching his babies grow into teenagers. He was exceptionally proud of them. He was simply an exceptional man.
In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Donna Baskin Enis, and his children, Garrett and Lila of Manchester; sister, Jennifer and brother-in-law Bobby Todd, also of Manchester; sister, Angela and brother-in-law Rex Gilley of Virginia Beach, VA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Bonny Baskin and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Buck and Ginelle Baskin, all of Manchester; maternal aunts and uncles, Brenda and Tommy Pennington of Tupelo, MS, and Elizabeth Umfress of Vestavia Hill, AL; paternal aunt and uncle Norma and Paul von Doehren of Elk Grove Village, IL; niece Jessica Gilley, and nephews Nathan and Jadon Todd and Owen and Luke Baskin; life-long friends Scott Swinney and Mike Martin, both of Manchester; and a host of friends and church family.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Jeff’s memory to The Gideons International or Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
We, the family, would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and the pastoral staff at Trinity Baptist Church. You made extraordinary efforts and provided us support and kindness at a very difficult time.
God bless every one of you.
Mental illness is no different than physical illness. If you are suffering, you are not alone. Don’t feel ashamed, and don’t suffer in silence. Reach out to someone who can help you receive help.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Enis family.