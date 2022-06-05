Charles Gilbert Burchfield of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, June 3rd, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 96. Mr. Burchfield was born in Delano, TN to the late Cecil and Leona Hembree Burchfield. He served his country as a member of the United States Army during World War II, later retiring from the Army Reserves at the rank of Major. Mr. Burchfield was also a graduate of both Bob Jones University and Purdue University. After graduating, Mr. Burchfield worked as an engineer at AEDC, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by one sister, Fay McSpadden. He is survived by his wife, Delia Chaudron Burchfield; two daughters, Patty Nance (Ken), and Elizabeth Stachowicz (Ed); two sisters, Eva Austin (Elbert), and Anne Long; four grandchildren, Shelly Bossom (Craig), Cherilyn Haines (Damion), Emma McCathran (William), and Rebekah Cothron; six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Damon, Wyatt, Jenson, Harrison, and Gracie; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-12:00pm with a memorial service to begin at 12:00pm with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church in Tullahoma with an emphasis on either Children’s Ministry or the Missions Ministry.