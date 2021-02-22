Charles Ernest “Ernie” Parsons

Charles Ernest “Ernie” Parsons of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday,
February 21, 2021 at his residence at the age of 60. Funeral service will
be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home.  The family will receive friends from 12 – 1 p.m.

He was born in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late John and Jo Ann Parsons.  He
is remembered by his family as a loving dad, wonderful husband,
grandfather, and great grandfather.  Ernie loved his family and never met a
stranger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by sister, Patricia McArthur;
grandson, Austin Ferrell.

He is survived by wife, Nancy Parsons; daughters, Shannon Pilkington
(Matthew), Jessica Parsons (Nich Babb), Alexis Ferrell (Bobby); brother,
Richard Parsons (Ida); sister, Rebecca Leslie (Doug); grandchildren,
Brenton Carroll (Ashley), Mary-Lynn Carroll (Kenzie), Jordyn Pilkington,
Scott Pilkington (Joshlynne), Paige Campbell (Bobby), Bayleigh Hargrove,
Airra Parsons, Colton Parsons, Tyler Ferrell (Tayler), Brooklynn Ferrell,
Alyssia Ferrell, Ashton Ferrell; great grandchildren, Austin, Sawyer,
Harper, Baby Hank, Ash, Willow, Charlotte. Host of extra special family and
friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.