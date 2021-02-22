Charles Ernest “Ernie” Parsons of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday,
February 21, 2021 at his residence at the age of 60. Funeral service will
be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home. The family will receive friends from 12 – 1 p.m.
He was born in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late John and Jo Ann Parsons. He
is remembered by his family as a loving dad, wonderful husband,
grandfather, and great grandfather. Ernie loved his family and never met a
stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by sister, Patricia McArthur;
grandson, Austin Ferrell.
He is survived by wife, Nancy Parsons; daughters, Shannon Pilkington
(Matthew), Jessica Parsons (Nich Babb), Alexis Ferrell (Bobby); brother,
Richard Parsons (Ida); sister, Rebecca Leslie (Doug); grandchildren,
Brenton Carroll (Ashley), Mary-Lynn Carroll (Kenzie), Jordyn Pilkington,
Scott Pilkington (Joshlynne), Paige Campbell (Bobby), Bayleigh Hargrove,
Airra Parsons, Colton Parsons, Tyler Ferrell (Tayler), Brooklynn Ferrell,
Alyssia Ferrell, Ashton Ferrell; great grandchildren, Austin, Sawyer,
Harper, Baby Hank, Ash, Willow, Charlotte. Host of extra special family and
friends.
