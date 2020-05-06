Charles Edwin Laxson 5/8/20

Charles “Josh” Edwin Laxson of Morrison, TN. passed this life on Monday,
May 4, 2020 at his residence at the age of 90. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2 PM at the Morrison First Baptist
Church with burial to follow at Providence Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday from 12 PM until the service
time
Mr. Laxson, a native of Hillsboro, was the son of the late Jessie Cecil and
Mary Grooms Laxon. He loved being with his family and grandchildren. He
was an active member of the Morrison First Baptist church and served his
church as a Deacon and a member of the maintenance committee. He also
enjoyed cooking, woodworking and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lowanda
Maxwell Laxson; brothers, J C Laxson Jr, Bill Laxson, Dan Laxson, John
Laxson and “Red” Laxson; sister, Jesse Kelly and grandson, Britt Wilson.
He is survived by daughters, Sondra Blake (David) of Morrison, Regina
Wilson of Milwaukee, WI and Beth Grubbs (Kurtis Michael) of Morrison;
fifteen grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.