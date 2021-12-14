Funeral services for Charles Edwin Bryant, age 51 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel at 3 PM. Burial will follow in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, December 15 from 6 ~ 8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Bryant passed away on Tuesday, December 14 at Legacy Health & Rehab in Manchester.
Charles was born on November 11, 1970, to the late Lloyd Bryant and Dorothy Kilgore Bryant. He was a self-employed painter and he enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his mother, Dorothy, Charles is survived by his daughters, Clarissa Bryant of IL, and Cindy Glissin of Tullahoma; brothers, Greg Bryant (Dana), Teddy Bryant, and Gary Bryant; sister, Mala Miller; nephews, Terry Lee Miller, and Gregory Lyn Bryant; and one grandchild.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bryant family.