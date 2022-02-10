Funeral services for Mr. Charles Edward “Buck” Richardson, age 84 of Manchester, will be conducted on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Asbury Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM on Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Richardson passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, February 10.
“Buck” as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on April 16, 1937, to the late John Grover and Margaret Emmaline Travis Richardson, in Tullahoma, TN. He served his country in the United States Air Force for twelve years. Buck was a game warden for the TN Department of Wildlife and was a member of the local Masons and the American Legion. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, woodworking, fooling with animals, and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, Buck is preceded in death by his loving wife, Willadean Qualls Richardson; brothers, Pat, Sam, Tom, Robert, and John Bell Richardson, and sister, Dean Simpson. He is survived by his son, Steven Edward Richardson and his wife, Sue, and daughter, Barbara Lynn Richardson; grandchildren, Jake Farrar, Haley and Hannah Richardson, and Colin Baker; sister, Peggy Richardson; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Richardson family.