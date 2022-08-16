Charles Donald Ellis, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Sunday, August 14th, 2022 at The Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia at the age of 86. Mr. Ellis was born in Chickamauga, Georgia to the late Raymond and Alice Kutz Ellis. During his life he worked as a machinist with A.R.O. and will be remembered by his family as a good and loving father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ellis. He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Logan (Joe), and Pam Ellis (Rich Holcomb); one son, Donny Ellis; two brothers, Leon Ellis (Jean) and Jerry Ellis (Judy); and two grandchildren, Sydney and Allie Logan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Dr. William Lanford officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.