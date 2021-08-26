Charles (“Chuck”) Wilson, 83 passed away on Wednesday,
August 25, 2021 at NHC-Tullahoma in Tullahoma, TN. He was born in
Hillsboro, TN on January 22, 1938 to James Herbert and Georgia Wilson who
preceded him in death along with his wife Arlene, and sister Alice Joy Dye.
Chuck moved to Chicago in his young teens, where he met the love of his
life, Arlene. Their teenage romance began with Chuck buying her a 25-cent
hot dog for lunch. Their love blossomed and they eloped on October 8, 1955.
They were married over 61 years until Arlene passed away in 2017. Chuck
served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 – 1962, which was followed by two years
in the reserves. He had a successful career as a machinist at Bell and
Howell, Hughes Aircraft, and General Motors. He was involved in the
manufacturing of parts for guided missiles and other projects for the
military. He and his wife raised three sons, David, Bobby, and Larry, at
their home in Chicago, IL. He was a devoted husband and father. He was very
handy and could tackle any house project from painting, to electrical and
plumbing. He and his wife imparted the value of family to their children.
He taught his kids how to fish and play pool, and took his family on
vacations to Tennessee, Florida, and one huge vacation to see all the
National Parks in the west. Chuck planned their three-week western vacation
the old-fashioned way (pre-internet) by looking through travel guides and
books to plan their trip in the family’s station wagon. He and his wife
also took a five-week camping vacation to Alaska. He and his wife were
blessed to retire early and they moved into their new home in Manchester,
TN. In the early years of retirement, he was often driving with his wife or
mother in his pickup truck to pick up sugar for making pies and jelly.
Chuck loved the country life and was passionate about his vegetable garden.
He would deliver huge sacks of potato’s, jarred pickles, and green beans to
his sons anytime he visited Chicago. He was very proud of his huge garden.
In fact, if anyone comes across a jar of pickles from the 1990’s he would
say they are still good and go ahead and eat them. Chuck and Arlene were
blessed to be able to enjoy retirement together for many years. They would
travel for months in their Winnebago in Texas and Florida, and occasionally
a short trip to the nearby Old Stone Fort State Park. His favorite past
times included jigsaw puzzles, card games, fishing, and watching westerns
on the TV from his lazy boy recliner with the volume turned on high. He
cherished spending time with his family, grandchildren, siblings, and
friends. He was very proud of his grandchildren and had a special bond with
each of them. Chuck was extremely independent. He would never want to
bother anyone if he needed help, though he was always ready to help a
family member or friend in need. The past four years without Arlene was a
struggle for him. But he was brave and tried his best. He was an excellent
patient as he battled with stage four lung/brain cancer. This past summer
his body couldn’t sustain anymore, and he lost his battle. He will be
deeply missed. We can all take comfort that he is now with God and is
reunited with his soulmate Arlene and is no longer alone. He is survived by
his sons, David (Peggy), Bobby (Mary), Larry (Kim), grandchildren, Kyle,
Ryan, Todd, Danny, and Crystal, sister Virginia Parker, brothers Houston
and Ronald, and many nephews and nieces. Visitation with the family will be
held Monday, August 30, 2021 from 11am until funeral service time at 1pm at
Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In
lieu of flowers, please send a donation to NHC-Tullahoma, 1321 Cedar Ln,
Tullahoma, TN 37388. Chuck spent his last two months under their care. He
loved the staff’s kindness and the care that he received. He also enjoyed
the ice cream they provided him. www.centralfuneralhome.com; 931-723-7774
