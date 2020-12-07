Manchester, Tennessee – Mr. Charles “Chuck” Douglas Sherrill, age 63, of
Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on November 19, 2020, at his
residence. Mr. Sherrill was born in Coffee County, TN, to his late parents
Homer C. and Dorothy Adams Sherrill. In addition to his parents, he was
preceded in death by his sister, Judy S. Creek & his companion Nacho the
dog. Mr. Sherrill is survived by a daughter, Dusty (Kerry) Gannon;
grandchildren, Kaleigh and Kaiden Gannon, all of Manchester, TN; two
sisters, Linda Robison and Janice (Don) Keasling, Hillsboro, TN; special
friend, Lori Bush; Lori’s children, James and Kaitlyn Baltimore of
Manchester, TN; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Chuck enjoyed
spending time with his beloved dog “Nacho”, his friends, & his family. Some
of the best times in his life were driving his big rig, visiting Thailand,
& visiting with friends & family. Chuck loved the Serenity Prayer: God,
grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to
change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference. May we all be
comforted by these words.
Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, December 13, 2020 from
1-4pm with memorial service beginning at 4pm in the chapel of Central
Funeral Home.
Chuck wanted to be cremated & his family honored his wishes. There will
only be visitation & a memorial service. The family will not have any kind
of graveside service so please no graveside wreaths or graveside
arrangements. Thank you.
Special thanks to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department for your help
during this difficult time. Central Funeral Home is in charge of the
arrangements.