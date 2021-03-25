Funeral services for Charles “Charlie” Edwin Freeze, age 65 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, March 26, 2021, with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, March 25 from 5 – 9 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
Charlie, as he was fondly known as, was born on November 23, 1955, to the late Henry Clayton and Elizabeth Aline Brandon Freeze in Manchester, TN. He was a substitute teacher for the Coffee County school system, and he was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ in Manchester. Charlie was a die-hard UT fan, with his sister’s stating “he bled orange”; he loved all sports. Charlie had been the score keeper for the Red Raider basketball program for many years until his health declined. He loved to travel and knew where all the best stores and shops were.
Charlie is survived by his sisters, Mary Elizabeth Calorio of Collierville, TN, Phillis Freeze of Manchester, Bonnie Freeze Cardwell and her husband, Bruce, of Wesley Chapel, FL, and Ann Hazelwood also of Wesley Chapel, FL; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
