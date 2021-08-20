Charles C. Anderson, of Jefferson Parrish, Louisiana, passed this life on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the age of 54. The family will welcome friends for Visitation at Daves Culbertson Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 24 from 11AM until 12NOON with Funeral Service beginning directly after. Burial will take place at Bethany Cemetery.
Mr. Anderson was born in New Orleans to Mrs. Delores Platt Anderson. He was full of life and loved to dance. He also enjoyed fishing and working out.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by sons, Charles Lennon and Semaj Anderson; sister, Lisa Platt; two grandchildren; nieces, Krystal, Victoria, Sirri, Kevinisha; nephew, Joshua; the Platt family. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.