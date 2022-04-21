Charles Bernard Jackson of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 82. Mr. Jackson was born in McMinnville, TN to the late Cecil and Sarah Stone Jackson. During his life, Charles served his country as a member of the United States Navy, worked as a freight deliverer for Yellow Freight, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sue Jackson; and one son, Eric Jackson. He is survived by two sons, Michael Jackson, and Scott Jackson (Susan); two grandchildren Chelsea Hornback, and Austin Jackson; and three great-grandchildren, Kinsley Cates, Eli Cates, and Amelia Hornback. Visitation for Mr. Jackson will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 11:30-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Summitville Cemetery in Summitville, TN at 1:30pm.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.