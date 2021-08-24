Charles A Skinner of Estill Springs passed this life on Monday, August 23,
2021 at his residence at the age of 73. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Skinner, a native of Franklin, TN was the son of the late Timothy Maxie
and Millie Graves. He was a U S Air Force retired veteran. He enjoyed
fishing, playing golf and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the
TN Vols and Florida State play football and baseball.
Mr. Skinner is survived by his wife, Deborah Skinner; sons, Charles A.
Skinner Jr (Katherine); daughter, Kristie Alford (Daniel) and
grandchildren, Timothy and Kyle Skinner, Jeremy Castaldo and Kylie Alford.
