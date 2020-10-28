Charles A McHugh of Normandy, passed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020
at Tennova-Harton Hospital at the age of 80 years. Private graveside
services will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens and Memorial Services
will be scheduled at a later time.*
*A native of Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Elsie
Poplar McHugh. He was a U S Air Force veteran and a member of the Bible
Methodist Church in Manchester. He enjoyed reading and studying history.
He was a very patriotic American citizen. *
*In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Ann McHugh.*
*Mr. McHugh is survived by three sons, Chip McHugh of Normandy, Dennis
McHugh (Lori) of FL and David McHugh (Treva) of NC; daughter, Cheryl Reed
of NC; sisters, Elsie Karl of CA, Louise Hope of PA and Nancy Steenbuck
(Wendell) of NY and six grandchildren.