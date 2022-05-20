Mrs. Cecilia Julia Kelly, age 85 years, 6 months, and 2 days, was born on November 18, 1936, to the late Leo and Anna Katz Kent, in Cleveland, OH. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and collecting books and magazines. Mrs. Cecilia earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Ohio State University, later sharing her knowledge of chemistry at the University of the South in the chemistry lab. She was a member of the St. Paul catholic church in Tullahoma.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cecilia is preceded in death by her loving husband of 30+ years, Francis Joseph Kelly. She is survived by her children, Nathan Kelly, Eva Marie Kelly, and Brendan Kelly and his wife, Marisa.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Mrs. Cecilia will be held at a later date.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kelly family.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com