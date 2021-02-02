Cathy R Hill of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at
Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 64. No services are
scheduled.
A native of New Orleans, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Mareem
Solkosky Ruskin. She enjoyed reading, bowling, watching movies and being
with her granddaughter.
She is survived by husband, Michael Hill of Tullahoma; sons, David Samuel
Hill of Pennsylvania and Matthew Riley Hill (Sara) of Tullahoma and one
granddaughter, Elizabeth Esmee Hill.
