Catherine M. Ostermann Mayton of Manchester passed this life on Monday,
June 22, 2020 at the age of 45. Visitation with the family will be held on
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6-7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Catherine, a native of Altus, Ok, was the daughter of Larry Ostermann
(Janet) of Tullahoma and Debbie Marks of Manchester. Catherine loved her
family and always enjoyed spending time with them. She especially enjoyed
being with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by daughters, Dela Ostermann of
Winchester and Montana Ostermann of Manchester; sisters, Debra Shelton
(Jeromy) of Madison, AL and Teresa Meadows (Chris) of Manchester; uncles,
Freddie Stoner of Hillsboro and Dannie Stoner of Manchester; nieces, Kara
Shelton and Gracie Meadows; nephews, Kyle Shelton and Greg Davis and three
grandchildren, Legend and Melody Ostermann and Lucas Hardy.
