Cateur Lynette Pickett of Manchester passed this life on Saturday, February
12, 2022 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 48. No
services are scheduled.
A native of Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Frank Pickett and the
late Linda Fisher. She loved listening to music and dancing and attending
church.
Cateur is survived by sons, Muhammad Pickett and Leon Demonbreun, both of
Nashville; daughter, Emma Demonbreun and her fiancé, Jimmie Hicks, of
Nashville; brothers, Macio and Gene Pickett, both of Nashville; sister,
Sabrina Pickett of St. Louis, MO; grandchild, Hazel Ridley; niece, Perriyon
Pickett of Nashville and nephews, Thomas Pickett of Arizona and Quincy
Pickett of Nashville.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.