Cassidy Hans Taylor of Manchester, passed this life from complications of
Cystic Fibrosis on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital in
Nashville at the age of 36. No services are scheduled.
Cassidy was born in Elkhart, IN, the son of Debbie Taylor of Manchester. He
was a 2002 graduate of Coffee County High School and loved being outdoors
and fishing. He loved helping others and loved his cat, Toby.
Cassidy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barney and Geraldine
Taylor and special uncle, Danny Watson.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by uncles, Barney “Butch” Taylor
and his wife, Margaret and Steven Taylor and his wife, Debbie, both of
Elkhart, IN; aunts, Judy Finchum and her husband, Wayne of Manchester and
Cheryl Taylor of Elkhart; special cousin, James Finchum of Manchester and
several other cousins.
