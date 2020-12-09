Casey Landyn Gann of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, December 5,
2020 at the age of 18. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December
11, 2020 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 11 AM
until the service time.
A native of Nashville, he was the son of David Aaron Gann of Manchester and
Paula Morris Gann of Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he is survived
by brother, Cody Kennedy of Decherd; sister, Calie Hill and her husband,
Ethan of Decherd and nieces. Acelynn and Marley Hill. He was preceded in
death by nephew Blane Luke Hill.
“Casey Gann, was also known as “Bubba”, to his nieces and all the kids he
was around. Casey was very sensitive and loving. One of his favorite
things to do was play with small kids. He was so caring and loving of his
sister, that when she was getting married, he cried to the preacher that he
was losing his sister. Instead, he gained another brother, Ethan. Cody,
Ethan and Casey were as close as brothers could be. Casey loved outdoor
stuff, riding 4 wheelers to boats, Mountains to lakes, he was very active
with friends and family. Casey was very special to everyone he came in
contact with. Very sweet and helpful to anyone. He was the biggest baby,
but most of all to his Mom. No telling how many times that big boy would
crawl into his mom’s lap just to be held and loved on. Casey’s Dad will
forever miss a friend and son, to watch Titan games, hang out with and just
grow together as men do. Casey will always be remembered as sweet and
sensitive to everyone”
“We will hold you in our hearts… until we can hold you in our arms again.
We all love you.”
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.