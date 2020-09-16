Carsie Lee Sissom, age 83, of Bradyville passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Woodbury Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was a native of Cannon Co.
Survivors include his daughter, Debra (Tommy) Davenport of Bradyville; Grandchildren, Karli Davenport, Jennifer Keomanivong, & Andrea Davenport; Brother, Earl Sissom of Garden City, MI; and Sisters-in-law, Frances Simmons of Manchester, Patricia Ferrell of Manchester and Audrey Sissom of Largo, Fl.
Mr. Sissom was preceded in death by his wife, Birdie Ferrell Sissom; Parents, Everett & Ezzie Gilley Sissom; and Brothers, Garrett Zelmer & Jesse Darrance Sissom.
He was a member of the Hollow Springs Community Church and was retired from General Electric. He enjoyed mowing the yard, hunting, & sitting in the swing outside.
Funeral Services will be 10 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Sissom & Bro. Johnny Mac Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Gilley Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers include, Keith Sissom, Jesse Sissom, Donnie Ferrell, Dek Sissom, Pat Sissom and Cassie Sanders. Visitation with the family will be from 4 PM to 8 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Woodbury Funeral Home.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or to view his full obituary, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Carsie Lee Sissom
