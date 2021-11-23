Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Smith, age 84, will be conducted at 11:00AM on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Smith passed from this life on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in Bristol, TN.
Carolyn was born in Manchester, TN on August 15, 1937, the daughter of the late John and Alda Arnold. She was a lifetime member of Main Street Church of Christ. Carolyn enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was very optimistic, loyal, and caring. She loved everyone unconditionally and was strong in every way. Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 36 years, Marvin Smith; brothers, Ralph and Ray Arnold; sister, Linda McAfee. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Cowan, Lee Anne Fausz, and Marsha Hobby; grandchildren, Thomas Whitaker, Amy Cowan, Turner Hobby, Daryl Hobby, David Fausz, Mike Fausz, Laura Smith; 12 great-grandchildren.
The family asks for flowers or donations to be made in Carolyn’s name to either the Arthritis Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
