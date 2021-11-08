Mrs. Carolyn Marie Beaty, 68, passed away Thursday
November 4, 2021, at The Rutherford Assisted Living in Murfreesboro,
Tennessee. She was born in Cohutta, Georgia on November 1, 1953, to William
Gibson Sr. and Bertha Howell Gibson who preceded her in death along with
her husband, Henry Beaty; brother, William Gibson Jr; brother-in-law,
Frankie Beaty. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to many.
She loved to travel and spend time with her family. She is survived by her son Bo
Beaty; daughter, Brooke Beaty (Adam Pope) stepchildren, Brad (Gina) Beaty
and Beth (Doug) Dudash; brother, Stevie Gibson; sisters, Sue (Late Burton)
Lane, Sylvia (Mel) Sane. Joyce (Kenneth) Combs and Becky (Earl) Burnette;
grandchildren, Ryleigh and Keelie Pope, Victoria and Emily Beaty, Rachel
Beels (Dillon Parker); sister-in-law, Kathie (Terry) Whitwell; great
grandchildren, Haze, Oaklyn and Avanell; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with
burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5:00 PM –
8:00 PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
