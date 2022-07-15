Carolyn M. Davis, passed this life on July 14, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, at the age of 76. A graveside service is scheduled for July 18, 2022 at 10 AM at Prospect Cemetery in Fayetteville, TN.
Carolyn was the daughter of the late Johnny Dollar and Catherine Ables Dollar.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Davis; sisters, Martha Bogle, Mary Scott and Dean Bell; grandson, Chase Lee Davis and great-grandson, Nicholas Mason.
She is survived by her son, Tony Lee Davis; brother, Jerry (Pam) Dollar; granddaughter, Starr Mason and great-grandson Justic Jackson.
