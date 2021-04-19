Graveside services for Mrs. Carolyn Jeanette Carden, age 73 of Manchester, will be conducted at 11:30AM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Fredonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Carden passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 16, 2021, at her residence in Manchester, TN.
Carolyn was born in Coffee County on May 20, 1947, the daughter of the late Edward and Willie Ann Ritchie. She married the love of her life, John, in 1965. Carolyn loved to travel and go shopping. She enjoyed attending church, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Willie Ann Ritchie. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Carden; son, Clark Carden (Amy); sisters, Helen Wilson and Barbara Brown; grandchildren, Annie Carden and Crew Carden.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Carden family.