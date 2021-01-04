Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Ann Hawkins Northcutt will be conducted
on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 11 AM in the Manchester Funeral Home
chapel. Burial will follow in the Manchester City Cemetery. Visitation with
the family will begin at 10 AM prior to services at the funeral home. Mrs.
Northcutt passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Vanderbilt Harton
Hospital in Tullahoma.
Mrs. Carolyn was born on January 26, 1936, to the late Grady Ernest and
Mildred Roberts Hawkins in Summitville, TN. She attended Southside Red Hill
Church of Christ in Manchester. Mrs. Carolyn retired from the Coffee
County Sheriff’s Department where she was the first female deputy for
Coffee County, and she was very instrumental in the business side of her
late husband, Don Northcutt’s artwork. Mrs. Carolyn was a very supportive
and loving wife and mother.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Carolyn is preceded in
death by her sister, Edna Dean Tensfield. She is survived by her children,
Mike Northcutt and his wife, Beth, Donna Gilbert and her husband, Steve,
and Jackie Bane and her husband, Tim; grandchildren, Joseph Northcutt,
Patrick Ridner and his wife, Mikeesha, Kelly Quinn and her husband, Kevin,
and Scott Duncan, and his wife, Mollie; great grandchildren, Morgan Ridner,
and Claire, Charlotte and Lydia Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to
Tennessee Alzheimer’s, Inc.
5801 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Northcutt family.