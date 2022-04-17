Carol Sweeton of Winchester passed this life on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at
her residence, at the age of 73. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held
at 12:30 PM on April 30,2022 at Montgomery Cowen Cemetery in Cowan.
Carol, a native of Butterfly, Kentucky, was the daughter of the late Cecil
Couch and Martha Campbell Couch.
Ms. Sweeton is survived by her son, JR Sweeton of Winchester, TN; brother,
Eddie Couch of Scottsburg, Indiana; sisters, Gladys Combs of Talking Rock,
Georgia, Shirley Addison of Austin, Indiana, Poppy Jean Greco of Indiana,
Eva Green of Austin, Indiana and Gertrude Carey of Martin, Tennessee.
