Carol R Spitler of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 84. No services are scheduled.
Carol, a native of Kemp, TX was the daughter of the late William Burton and Sybil Stewart Riley. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and talking with her friends on the phone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Mary Louise Smith.
She is survived by sons, Rodney W. Spitler (Lieu) of Rosharon, TX and Benjamin B. Spitler of Tullahoma; daughter, June Smith (Everett) of Tullahoma; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.