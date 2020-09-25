Carol Madison of Manchester passed this life on Friday, September 25, 2020
at her residence at the age of 75. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends and family beginning at 1 PM.
A native of Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ethel
Edwards Bagley. She was a member of the Asbury Methodist Church in
Manchester and enjoyed reading, working jigsaw puzzles and quilting. She
also enjoyed watching Netflix, the Hallmark Channel and game shows. She
loved feeding and watching her Hummingbirds while working in her yard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Tammi
Isbell; brother Johnny Lance and sister, Emmagene Tartarini.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin Madison of Manchester; son, Brandon
Madison of Manchester; daughter, Melanie Isabell of Manchester; sister,
Peggy Rush of Alabama; grandchildren, Brittany Hodges (Lane) of Gallatin,
Jay Isbell of Ragland, AL, and Chase, Dakota and Tripp Hodges, all of
Murfreesboro and four great grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.