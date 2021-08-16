Mrs. Carol Jean Elsworth, age 74 of Manchester, formerly of Oshkosh,
Wisconsin, was born on December 1, 1946, to the late Woodrow and Klein
Schmidt Zimdars. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Elwin
Elsworth, who states ths she was ” a gift from God”. Also surviving her is
her son, Jacob Elsworth; daughters, Tanya Elsworth and Candy Santine;
brother, Paul Zimdars; sisters, Linda Minda Mierswa, and Lois Pellinger;
several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Mrs. Carol passed away on Sunday evening at her home after an extended
illness with her husband by her side. As per Mrs. Carol’s request,
cremation was chosen, and no services are scheduled at this time.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Elsworth family.