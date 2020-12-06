Carol F. Clay, formerly of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, December
1, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. Memorial Services will be
scheduled at a later time due to the current COVID situation.
Mrs. Clay, a native of Ironton, OH, was the daughter of the late William
and Alma Markins. She and her husband, Thomas (Tom) lived in Tullahoma for
56 years before relocating to College Grove, TN. They would have been
married 62 years in January, 2021. Mrs. Clay was known as “Mama C” to all
her daughter, Joy’s friends while they were growing up. She was a teacher’s
aid at St. Paul’s school while Joy was a student and always enjoyed being
with the children. She picked up all of Joy’s friends on the weekends when
Joy was at West Middle School and her first few years of high school to
insure they had a safe ride to cruise, go to the movies, etc. When Joy was
a student at Tullahoma High School, Mrs. Clay and her husband always helped
chaperone trips and held celebration parties at their home for the students
in THS singers as well as for the cast of numerous plays in which her
daughter Joy had a role. Mrs. Clay was a financial aid student advisor for
Motlow State Community College for over twenty years. She always took care
of her Motlow students, making sure they received any possible financial
aid. While there, she became an avid Baseball and Boys Basketball fan and
attended all the games until she fell ill. She was a second mom to these
boys and bought essentials including furniture, toiletries, and food for
those boys who could not afford these items. She was also an animal lover
who brought home any stray animal she could catch, including several cats,
dogs, and horses over the years. She trapped and neutered and/or spayed
the feral cats that lived at Motlow and then fed and watered them as well
as the stray dogs that lived at Motlow for 20+ years. She found homes to
relocate all of them when she retired. She continued to help her husband
care for a rescued horse and help her daughter Joy rescue abandoned and
abused guinea pigs until her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Joyce
Markins Bocook.
Mrs. Clay is survived by husband, Thomas (Tom) Clay of College Grove, TN
and daughter, Joy Clay Chrisman and her husband, Ben Chrisman of Franklin,
TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her name to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203,
615-327-1085 or https://www.alivehospice.org/donatenow.
*Online condolences may be made at* *www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com*
<http://www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com/>