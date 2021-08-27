Carol Dannette Ashburn, age 49 of Manchester, formerly of Pelham, was born on October 19, 1971, to Hattie Demetro Nunley in Bartow, FL. She was a former truck driver for Averett. In addition to her mother, Carol is survived by her stepfather, Ernie “Hoss” Nunley of Pelham; partner, Kim Ross of Manchester; brother, Robert Wellman and his wife, Tracey; two nephews; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Carol is preceded in death by her grandparents, Miller and Minnie McCormick Demetro.
Carol passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at TriStar Medical Center in Nashville after an extended illness. As per her request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ashburn/Nunley family.
