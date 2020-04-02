Carol Ann Carden of Mulberry passed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 84. Carol was born in Shelbyville to the late Robert Lee and Dorothy Argo Holland. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carden is preceded in death by her husband, James Render Carden; and one brother, Robert L. Holland, Jr. She is survived by one daughter, Caren Gabriel; one son Chip Carden and his wife Kelly; six grandchildren, Sarah Gabriel Dolezal and her husband Brian, Caroline Gabriel Mathews and her husband Brandon, Reed Wilson Gabriel, Harrison Russell Carden and his wife Jackie, Healy Ann Carden, and Hayden Lewis Carden; five great-grandchildren, Sumner James Dolezal, Holland Elizabeth Dolezal, Carden Luke Mathews, Emery Grace Mathews, and Brayden Hardin; and one great-granddaughter due to arrive this month, Rylan Marie Carden. A private family service will take place at Farrar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Wade officiating. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Mrs. Cardenâ€™s memory be made to either the Farrar Hill Cemetery Fund c/o Cindy Ferrell- 2264 Farrar Hill Rd. Manchester, TN 37355; or Alzheimer’s TN- PO Box 1373, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Ann Carden
