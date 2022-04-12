Carlene Bennett of Manchester passed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2022
at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 77. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends on Thursday from 12 Noon until the service time.
A native of Tullahoma, Carlene was the daughter of the late Charlie
Franklin and Sitha Ferrell Lackey. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and
cooking. Some of her favorite times were spent fishing with her sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Perry
Kenneth Bennett; five brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by son, Kenneth Cortner Bennett; daughter, Lori
Dunn (Jeremy) of Manchester and grandchildren, Caitlin, Carlene, Kenna,
Aiden and Rebecca Dunn and Kenneth and Kiera Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,
Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
