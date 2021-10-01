Carla Ann Bolin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, September 30 th , 2021 at her home at the age of 57. Carla was born in Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico to the late T.L. Boling and Annette West Bolin who survives. During her life, Carla worked as a teacher with the Coffee County School System. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Patrick Bolin. Carla is survived by her mother, Annette Bolin; one brother, Mike (Pam) Bolin; and many loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 3 rd , 2021 at 2:00pm at Bethany Cemetery in Normandy with Don Burkhalter officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.