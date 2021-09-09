Carl Thomas “Tom” Swor, 72, of Frankewing, died peacefully in his home on September 6, 2021.
Born in Nashville December 16, 1948, Tom was the second of five children born to Sammy V. Swor, Sr. and Lillian B. Cloar of Nashville. He was a graduate of Isaac Litton High School and Tennessee Tech University, and had a long, proud career as a fisheries biologist for the TVA and the US Army Corps of Engineers.
Tom was born a city boy, but fell in love with rural life at a young age. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and cooking. He especially loved sharing these experiences with his family and many close friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his mother Lillian, brother Mike, and father Sammy Sr. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Sallie Roberson, sons Charlie (Rachel) and grandsons Corbin and Rowan of Young Harris, GA, son Steve (Claire) and grandsons Sam and Bill of Melbourne, Australia, and son Karl of Jackson, TN. He is also survived by his brothers Sammy Jr. (Sallie S.) and Glenn (Kim), sister, Sue (Larry) Collier, stepmother Charlotte, stepbrother Gill Hunter (Alicia), and half-brother Kirk (Ashley).
Per Tom’s wishes, a celebration of life BBQ will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Fisheries Society.
