Mr. Carl Thomas Roberts, age 61, of Manchester, TN, passed from the life on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Roberts was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents Elmo Forest
Roberts and Wilma Jean Tucker Roberts. He was a self employed truck driver
and was also a veteran of 18 1/2 years of the United States Marine Corps.
Mr. Roberts was an avid gun collector and enjoyed anything to do with guns.
He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Roberts loved his grandchildren and his
children very much. He was a loving brother, husband, and father and will
be deeply missed.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife of 43 years, Melanie Roberts; sons,
Thomas Wesley (Destiny) Roberts and Anthony Nathaniel Roberts; daughter,
Alisha Elizabeth Dawn Roberts; sister, Shirley (Richard) Williams;
grandchildren, Cadence Marie Roberts, Haley Jordan Roberts, Lorelei
Elizabeth Roberts; nephews, Daniel Kurt Edmondson and Richard Grier “JR”
Williams, Jr.; mother and father-in-law, Kittrell and Parilee Parker;
brother-in-law, Stephen Robert Parker.
Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, from
5:00pm until 9:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com