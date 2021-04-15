Carl Ronald “Bill” Darlington , of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, April 13 th , 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 89. Bill was born in Wichita, Kansas to the late Emmons and Eileen Hoover Darlington. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict after graduating from Altamont High School in Illinois in 1950. While stationed in Alaska, he married his high school sweetheart Barbara. Bill then attended and graduated from Eastern Illinois University before working as an Engineering Manager at Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma. During his time at AEDC, Bill worked on rocket motor testing that supported sending man to the moon along with many other advanced technologies. He retired in 1994 after 35 years and left work as a well-respected and caring boss and coworker. Bill and Barbara grew their life together into a large and loving family in Tullahoma including their three children and six grandchildren. Bill was loved and cherished as a father to his children who carried on his qualities to raise their own. He was well-known at the ball field, coaching Little League and Babe Ruth, and also as an avid golfer. He loved watching and traveling to see his grandchildren play sports, no matter the distance. It was a rarity that he missed a game. Bill was also a dedicated member of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Joe Strasler; and two sisters, Delores Thoele and Darlene Holloway. Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Darlington; his children, Bonnie Heikkinen and her husband Daven, Scott Darlington and his wife Dianne; and Dede Strasler and her husband Jon; five grandchildren, Whitney Morris and her husband Chris, Greg Heikkinen and his wife Megan, Ben Darlington and his wife Audra, Zack Wolberg, and Kirsten Dodson and her husband Stephen; seven great-grandchildren, Addison, Case, Emma, Graham, Rylee, Jax and Anna Cate. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16 th , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Brother Tim McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Peugeot Center for Engineering Service in Developing Communities at Lipscomb University or the Tullahoma High School Athletics Program. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.