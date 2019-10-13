Carl R. Flynn, 77, of Winchester, TN passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Zanesville, OH to the late Leonard and Martha Flynn on October 2nd, 1942.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Brenda Spillman Flynn; one son, Jeffrey Flynn; one daughter, Kristine Howard (Scot); brother, Terry Flynn; two sisters, Diana Snyder and Emma Wright; and four grandchildren, Jeffrey Cale Flynn, Richard Howard, Julia Howard, and Derek Howard, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Carl was a wonderful man who loved dancing, bowling, and a good game of horseshoes from time to time. He proudly served his county with the US Army Reserves and always made his family his first priority..
