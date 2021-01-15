Carl David Mitchell, age 49 of Petersburg, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his residence. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Mitchell, a native of Lincoln County, and was the son of Bernie Mitchell and the late Margaret Harbin Mitchell. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed fishing, farming, grilling, and especially, feeding baby calves.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his devoted girlfriend, Deborah Johnson of Petersburg; daughter, Brittany Mitchell of Indiana; sister, Christy Mitchell (Shaun Brawner) of Petersburg.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
