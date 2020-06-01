Burlan Monroe Ferrell, of Lynchburg, passed this life on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 83. Mr. Ferrell was born in Lawrenceburg to the late Floyd and Gertrude Comer Ferrell. During his life he worked as a Forklift Operator at B.F. Goodrich and was of the Pentecostal faith. Mr. Ferrell was also a member of the Steelworkers Union. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ferrell; one sister, Eva Doris Adams; and two brothers, Jessie Edward Ferrell and Morris Ferrell. Mr. Ferrell is survived by two sons, Dean Ferrell and Dale (Anna) Ferrell; one grandson, Shane Wiser; one great-grandson, Christopher Dale Wiser; and two step-grandchildren, C.J. Kurth and Missy Reese. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Normady. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.