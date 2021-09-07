Mr. Buddy Quinton Cutshaw, age 82, of Estill Springs, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Cutshaw was born in Greeneville, TN, to his late parents Everette
Quinton Cutshaw and Mabel Johnson Cutshaw. He very much enjoyed fishing and
being on the lake when he could. Mr. Cutshaw loved his wife and family very
much and enjoyed spending time with them. He and his wife, Donna, are
members of Temple Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Cutshaw.
Mr. Cutshaw is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Donna Jewel
Thornbury Cutshaw; son, Mark (Cheryl) Cutshaw; daughters, Lisa Clark,
Colene Cutshaw (daughter-in-law), Shanda (Joel) Brown; brothers, David
Cutshaw and John Cutshaw; grandchildren, Brandy (Matt) Winson, Joshua (Ali)
Clark, Courtney (Geoff) Bowen, Jason (Carrie) Rigney, Adam (Whitney)
Cutshaw, Andrea Cutshaw, Anjalee Cutshaw, Austin Cutshaw, Paige Brown, Levi
Brown, and Stone Brown; 23 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, September 10, 2021, from
12:00 noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm with
Pastor Greg Nash and Adam Cutshaw officiating. Burial will follow in
Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com