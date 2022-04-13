A celebration of life for Mr. Bryce Alexander Kutzli, age 78 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Kutzli passed peacefully from this life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Thomas – Midtown in Nashville, TN.
Bryce was born in Liberty Center, OH on September 3, 1943, the son of the late Fernando and Rosemary Kutzli. He was a member of West End Baptist Church in Tullahoma, and he also attended Forest Mill Baptist Church in Manchester. Bryce was a retired United States Navy veteran. He served during the Vietnam War, was a Purple Heart recipient, and he was a member of many veteran’s clubs. After retiring from the Navy, Bryce worked and retired from the United States Postal Service. Family meant everything to Bryce. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Bryce is also preceded in death by his identical twin brother, David Kutzli; three brothers, Marvin, Clarence, and Lawrence Kutzli. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Emmie Dorsett Kutzli; son, Keith Brawley (Stacie); brother, Kevin Kutzli (Judith); sisters, Cynthia Kerr, Darcy Kutzli, and Grace Castillo (Albert); grandchildren, Kelsey Vickers (Case) and Kyle Brawley; great-grandchildren, Emery Vickers and Filip Vickers.
